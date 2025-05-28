Cathay Pacific and Air China Expand Collaborative Framework Agreement

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Cathay Pacific Airways ( (HK:0293) ) has issued an announcement.

Cathay Pacific Airways and Air China have announced a New Framework Agreement to continue and expand their collaborative transactions beyond 2025. This agreement, effective from May 2025, includes a broader scope to cover each party’s 30%-controlled corporations, facilitating increased collaboration and operational efficiency. The agreement encompasses various services such as interline arrangements, code sharing, joint operations, and more, aiming to enhance the partnership between the two airlines and support their business growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0293) stock is a Hold with a HK$11.00 price target.

More about Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited is a major airline company based in Hong Kong, offering passenger and cargo services. It is a key player in the aviation industry, focusing on international flights and partnerships with other airlines to enhance its global reach.

Average Trading Volume: 11,526,447

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$67.74B



