Cathay Pacific Achieves Flight Milestone Amidst Strong Demand

Cathay Pacific Airways reported a significant milestone in October 2024, operating over 10,000 flights in a month for the first time this year. The airline experienced a 19.6% increase in passenger numbers compared to October 2023, with over 2 million passengers carried, and a 14.3% rise in cargo tonnage. This robust performance highlights strong demand for both leisure and business travel, especially from Hong Kong and Mainland China to various Asian and European destinations.

