Cathay Media and Education Group Inc. Announces Positive Profit Turnaround

Cathay Media and Education Group Inc. ( (HK:1981) ) has shared an announcement.

Cathay Media and Education Group Inc. has announced a positive profit alert, expecting to report a consolidated profit of not less than RMB100 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, compared to a loss of RMB181.1 million in the previous year. This turnaround is attributed to reduced impairment losses in their TV/film sector and increased revenue from their higher education and vocational education businesses.

More about Cathay Media and Education Group Inc.

Cathay Media and Education Group Inc. operates in the media and education sectors, focusing on TV/film production and investment, as well as higher education in media and arts and vocational education.

YTD Price Performance: 19.51%

Average Trading Volume: 4,457,280

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.47B

For a thorough assessment of 1981 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com