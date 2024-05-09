Catenae Innovation Executes Key Transactions

Catenae Innovation Plc (GB:CTAI) has released an update.

Catenae Innovation Plc, the digital media and technology provider, has announced the successful passage of a resolution at its General Meeting, leading to the provision of £150k to Klarian. The company also disclosed a related party transaction involving the purchase of insurance policies from a company controlled by its director, Brian Thompson, which has been deemed fair by independent directors. These developments contain inside information pertinent to market regulations.

