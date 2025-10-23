Catena Revises Growth and Sustainability Targets for 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Catena Media ( (SE:CTM) ).

Catena AB has revised its growth and sustainability targets in its 2026 business plan. The company now aims for a 10% annual compounded growth rate in profit from property management per share over five years and a 12% growth rate in net asset value per share over the same period. Additionally, Catena has adjusted its net zero greenhouse gas emissions target to 2040, with an interim goal of 50% reduction by 2030. These changes reflect Catena’s commitment to generating strong cash flow and sustainable growth, while maintaining its dividend and finance policies.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:CTM) stock is a Hold with a SEK2.50 price target.

More about Catena Media

Catena is a listed property company that focuses on sustainably developing and managing efficient logistics facilities. The company operates in the Scandinavian metropolitan areas and aims to generate strong cash flow for sustainable growth and stable returns. Catena’s properties were valued at SEK 42,346 million as of June 2025, and its shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.

Average Trading Volume: 225,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK173.6M

