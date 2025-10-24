Catena Reports Strong Q3 Growth with Increased Profits

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Catena Media ( (SE:CTM) ).

Catena reported a solid quarter with a 32% increase in profit from property management, reaching SEK 401 million. The company also saw a 25% rise in rental income and a 28% increase in net operating surplus. Catena’s strong financial performance is attributed to its low loan-to-value ratio and proactive strategies, positioning it well to seize opportunities and meet stakeholder demands.

Catena is a listed property company that focuses on sustainably developing and managing efficient logistics facilities. The company strategically positions its properties to serve Scandinavian metropolitan areas, aiming for strong cash flow and sustainable growth. Catena’s shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.

