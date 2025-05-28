Catena Expands Logistics Portfolio with Copenhagen Acquisition

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Catena Media ( (SE:CTM) ) has provided an announcement.

Catena has acquired a logistics facility in Brøndby, Greater Copenhagen, for approximately DKK 285 million, with PostNord as the tenant. This strategic acquisition enhances Catena’s presence in a prime location for efficient city logistics, leveraging its existing relationship with PostNord, and is expected to generate a net operating surplus of DKK 16.7 million.

More about Catena Media

Catena is a listed property company that focuses on sustainably developing and managing efficient logistics facilities. It serves the Scandinavian metropolitan areas, aiming to generate strong cash flow and stable returns. Catena’s properties are valued at SEK 41,476 million and its shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.

Average Trading Volume: 86,518

Current Market Cap: SEK128.9M

For a thorough assessment of CTM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.