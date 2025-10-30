Catapult Sports Acquires Soccer Analytics Leader IMPECT GmbH

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Catapult Group International ( (AU:CAT) ) is now available.

Catapult Sports Ltd has announced the strategic acquisition of IMPECT GmbH, a leader in soccer scouting analytics. This acquisition is expected to significantly bolster Catapult’s long-term strategy by integrating IMPECT’s proprietary data and analytics platform, enhancing decision-making capabilities for teams with unique and comprehensive technology solutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CAT) stock is a Buy with a A$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Catapult Group International stock, see the AU:CAT Stock Forecast page.

More about Catapult Group International

Catapult Sports Ltd is a global leader in sports technology solutions, focusing on optimizing athlete and team performance through sports science and analytics. The company provides products designed to enhance performance, prevent injuries, and improve return-to-play outcomes, serving over 4,600 teams across more than 40 sports in over 100 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,698,924

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.03B

