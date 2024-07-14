Catapult Group Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Catapult Group International Ltd. (AU:CAT) has released an update.

Catapult Group International Ltd has announced the issuance of 32,021 unquoted equity securities under its employee incentive scheme, with the issue date set for July 1, 2024. These securities are categorized as rights and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This action is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to engage and reward its employees.

