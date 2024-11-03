Catalina Resources Sells Kookynie West Project to KoBold

Shree Minerals Limited (AU:CTN) has released an update.

Catalina Resources Ltd has agreed to sell its Kookynie West Project exploration rights to KoBold Tjantjuru Pty Ltd for a total of AUD $405,000, allowing Catalina to concentrate on its other priority projects. The sale includes a 1% net smelter return royalty for Catalina, with KoBold having the option to buy back half for AUD $1,000,000. This transaction aligns with Catalina’s strategy to streamline its project portfolio.

