Catalina Resources Reveals Encouraging Assay Results

Shree Minerals Limited (AU:CTN) has released an update.

Catalina Resources Ltd reports promising gold and rare earth element (REE) assay results from their Laverton and Lachlan Fold Belt Projects, with a significant gold anomaly identified and high-grade gold and REE zones upgraded. Drilling has revealed encouraging mineralization in the Barnicoat Shear Zone, near established resources, and further exploration activities, including aircore and diamond drilling, are scheduled following seasonal conditions and regulatory approvals.

For further insights into AU:CTN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.