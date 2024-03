Castor Maritime (CTRM) has released an update.

Castor Maritime Inc. has announced a one-for-ten reverse stock split effective 9:00 a.m. ET on March 27, 2024, reducing its issued common shares from 96,623,876 to 9,662,387. This strategic move, approved by shareholders and the Board, aims to adjust the par value and stated capital of the shares while maintaining the total number of authorized shares.

