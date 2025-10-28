Castle Minerals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Castle Minerals Limited ( (AU:CDT) ) is now available.

Castle Minerals Limited announced the quotation of 26,658,092 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 28, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially impacting the company’s liquidity and market presence by increasing the number of shares available for trading.

More about Castle Minerals Limited

Castle Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the discovery and extraction of minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 667,115

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.82M

