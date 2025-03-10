Castle Minerals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Castle Minerals Limited ( (AU:CDT) ) has provided an update.

Castle Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 31,008,772 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code CDT, effective from March 7, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially enhancing the company’s liquidity and market presence, thereby impacting its operational capacity and attractiveness to stakeholders.

Castle Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of minerals, catering to market demands for raw materials.

