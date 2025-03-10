Castle Minerals Issues New Unquoted Options

Castle Minerals Limited ( (AU:CDT) ) just unveiled an update.

Castle Minerals Limited announced the issuance of 31,008,772 unquoted options, set to expire on July 20, 2026, at an exercise price of $0.0075. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategies and offering stakeholders insights into its future operational plans.

Castle Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials for various industrial applications.

