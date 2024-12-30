Castle Minerals Issues 10 Million Unquoted Options

Castle Minerals Limited (AU:CDT) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Castle Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 10 million unquoted options, set to expire in July 2026, as part of a previously disclosed transaction. These options will not be listed on the ASX, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Such moves may interest investors tracking the firm’s growth and market strategies.

For further insights into AU:CDT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.