Castle Minerals Announces 2025 AGM with Hybrid Format

Castle Minerals Limited ( (AU:CDT) ) has provided an update.

Castle Minerals Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 27, 2025, which will be conducted as a hybrid meeting, allowing shareholders to attend either in person or virtually. The company encourages shareholders to participate actively by voting and engaging with the board, highlighting the importance of the AGM for stakeholder involvement and corporate governance.

More about Castle Minerals Limited

Castle Minerals Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: CDT). It operates within the minerals industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 637,560

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.83M

