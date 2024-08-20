Castings PLC Forecasts Below Market Expectations

Castings (GB:CGS) has released an update.

Castings PLC, a leader in iron casting and machining for the European heavy truck market, has announced that current demand levels are lower than previous years, with no expected improvement before early 2025, potentially leading to full-year results below market expectations. However, the company has successfully retained the majority of its customer base following the acquisition of Castings Ductile business and remains on budget with its new foundry production line at the Dronfield site, to be completed by early summer 2025.

