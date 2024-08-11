Castillo Copper Ramps Up Exploration Efforts

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Castillo Copper Ltd has engaged Global Ore Discovery to initiate a surface sampling campaign at the Big One Deposit in Queensland’s copper-rich Mt Isa region, aiming to identify new drilling targets that could expand the deposit’s known mineralization. The move comes at an opportune time, as the Queensland government has pledged substantial funding to the mining sector, and Castillo Copper is looking to replicate the recent success of monetizing non-core assets, like the profitable sale of the BHA West Project.

