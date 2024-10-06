Castillo Copper Expands Target at Big One Deposit

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Castillo Copper Ltd. has reported promising findings from a recent surface sampling campaign at the Big One Deposit, part of the NWQ Copper Project. The assays revealed significant copper anomalies extending west from known deposits, with potential mineralization also identified to the south and east, supporting an enlarged priority copper target area. These results, alongside comprehensive mapping, have equipped the company with ample data to design an extensive drilling campaign aimed at expanding the known copper mineralization.

For further insights into AU:CCZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.