Castillo Copper Expands Into Promising Rare Earths Project

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Castillo Copper Ltd. is set to acquire a majority stake in the Harts Range Project, a promising venture rich in niobium, uranium, and heavy rare earths, located in Australia’s Northern Territory. The project boasts high-grade samples and strategic positioning to benefit from the growing demand for these critical minerals. This acquisition aligns with Castillo’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by tapping into the rising market for essential resources.

