Castile Resources Updates on Substantial Shareholding Change

Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.

Castile Resources Ltd has announced a change in its substantial shareholding status, indicating a decrease in the company’s major holdings as of November 12, 2022. This development comes shortly after the previous notice issued on November 10, 2022, which could influence investor sentiment and market dynamics. Stakeholders may want to keep an eye on how this affects the company’s stock performance.

