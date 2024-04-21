Castile Resources Reaffirms Project Stability

Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.

Castile Resources Ltd confirms the robustness of its previously reported exploration results and the ongoing validity of the Rover 1 Pre-Feasibility Study’s assumptions, emphasizing its continued relevance to investors. The company’s presentation includes a reiteration of significant mineral resource estimates, ore reserves, and exploration results, suggesting stability and potential for its mining projects in gold, copper, cobalt, and magnetite. Notably, Castile ensures investors that there has been no material change that would affect the previously announced information, maintaining investor confidence in their operations and future prospects.

