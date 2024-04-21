Castile Resources Reaffirms Project Stability

Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.

Castile Resources Ltd confirms the continued validity of their previously reported exploration results, mineral resource estimates, and the assumptions underpinning their Rover 1 Pre-Feasibility Study. The company reassures there are no material changes that would affect the project’s financial forecasts or production targets. They caution that while the presentation contains forward-looking statements, these do not guarantee future performance and may differ from actual results.

