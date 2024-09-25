Castelnau Group Expands Stake in Cambium

Castelnau Group Limited (GB:CGL) has released an update.

Castelnau Group Limited has announced the admission of 3,445,603 new Ordinary Shares to the London Stock Exchange’s Specialist Fund Segment, anticipated to become effective on September 27, 2024. These shares are issued as part of an agreement to acquire additional shares of Cambium International Limited, increasing Castelnau’s ownership stake in Cambium from 60% to 86%. Post-admission, Castelnau’s total issued share capital will reach 322,829,422 Ordinary Shares, all with voting rights.

