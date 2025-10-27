Castellum Sells United Spaces to Ioffice, Boosting Earnings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Castellum AB ( (SE:CAST) ) has issued an announcement.

Castellum has agreed to sell its subsidiary, United Spaces, which operates coworking spaces in Sweden, to Ioffice. This divestment aligns with Castellum’s strategy to concentrate on its core business as a property owner and is expected to positively impact its annual earnings by approximately SEK 30 million.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:CAST) stock is a Buy with a SEK132.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Castellum AB stock, see the SE:CAST Stock Forecast page.

More about Castellum AB

Castellum is one of the Nordic region’s largest commercial property companies, focusing on office and logistics properties in Nordic growth cities. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is recognized for its sustainability efforts, being the only Nordic property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

YTD Price Performance: -4.63%

Average Trading Volume: 1,229,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: SEK53.75B

Learn more about CAST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue