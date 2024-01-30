Castellum Inks Major Deal with Institutional Investor

Castellum (CTM) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

On January 25, 2024, Castellum, Inc. agreed to a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for a registered direct offering of over 5 million shares of common stock and over 3 million pre-funded warrants, alongside warrants to purchase up to approximately 8.4 million additional shares, with aggregate gross proceeds of about $2.7 million before fees and expenses. This offering, expected to close by January 29, 2024, also includes a concurrent private placement and is subject to customary closing conditions. The company also engaged Maxim Group LLC as the lead placement agent, incurring fees and legal expense reimbursements.

