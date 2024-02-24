Castellum Enhances Financial Position with New Credit Line and Debt Restructuring

Castellum (CTM) has released an update.

Castellum, Inc. has secured a new $4 million revolving line of credit with Live Oak Banking Company, replacing an older, smaller credit facility and aiming to bolster its financial flexibility. The company also restructured existing debt, including extending maturity dates and setting new interest rates for notes payable, which are now subordinate to the new credit line. Additionally, Castellum settled an earnout payment with former shareholders of an acquired company, further streamlining its financial obligations. These strategic financial moves demonstrate Castellum’s proactive management of its capital structure to support ongoing operations and growth.

