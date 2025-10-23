Castellum AB Reports Q3 2025 Financials Amid Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Castellum AB ( (SE:CAST) ) has issued an announcement.

Castellum AB’s Q3 2025 interim report reveals a slight decrease in rental income and net operating income compared to the previous year, with net income after tax showing a significant increase. The company appointed a new CEO and confirmed its credit rating, indicating a stable outlook despite the challenges in the property market.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:CAST) stock is a Hold with a SEK116.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Castellum AB stock, see the SE:CAST Stock Forecast page.

More about Castellum AB

Castellum AB operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property management and investment. The company is involved in leasing commercial properties and has a significant presence in the Swedish market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,196,311

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: SEK54.87B

