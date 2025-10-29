Cassius Mining Limited Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Cassius Mining Ltd ( (AU:CMD) ).

Cassius Mining Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. The AGM will cover ordinary business, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of a director, as well as special business involving the approval of an additional 10% placement facility. This meeting is significant for shareholders as it addresses key governance and financial strategies that could impact the company’s operational and market positioning.

Cassius Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, with a focus on mineral exploration and development. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker CMD and operates in regions such as Ghana and Madagascar.

