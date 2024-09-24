Cassius Mining Awaits Key Project Update

Cassius Mining Ltd (AU:CMD) has released an update.

Cassius Mining Limited has requested a trading halt for its securities pending an upcoming announcement regarding its Soalara Limestone Project in Madagascar. The halt will be effective until either the market announcement is released or the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 26 September 2024, whichever occurs first. The company has confirmed there are no undisclosed reasons that would prevent the granting of the halt.

For further insights into AU:CMD stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.