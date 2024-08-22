Cassiar Gold Ramps Up Exploration and Drilling

Cassiar Gold (TSE:GLDC) has released an update.

Cassiar Gold Corp. has advanced its exploration efforts at the Cassiar Gold Project with a successful expansion of its drilling program and the completion of geophysical surveys. The company’s drill campaign at the Taurus Deposit and new target areas has exceeded its initial phase, with promising geological mapping and sampling underway. Investors may be intrigued by the potential of the expanded mineralization footprint and ongoing exploration activities.

For further insights into TSE:GLDC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.