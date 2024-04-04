Cassiar Gold Expands Private Placement to Fund Drills

Margaux Resources (TSE:GLDC) has released an update.

Cassiar Gold Corp. has expanded its private placement to raise up to C$5 million for exploration and general working capital at its Cassiar Gold Project in British Columbia. The offering includes units priced at C$0.25 and flow-through shares at C$0.35, each with a common share and a purchase warrant. The raised funds will support ongoing and upcoming drill programs at the company’s flagship project.

