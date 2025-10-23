Cass Information Systems Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cass Information Systems ( (CASS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, Cass Information Systems declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on December 15, 2025. The company reported its third quarter 2025 results, showing a net income of $9.1 million and a diluted earnings per share of $0.68. Cass achieved a return on average equity of 15.29% and a net interest margin increase to 3.87%. The company also highlighted technological improvements in its facility line of business, leading to efficiencies in data processing, and anticipates further savings in 2026 from consolidating functions across business lines. Despite a decrease in transportation invoice volumes, transportation dollar volumes increased due to higher freight rates, while facility expense dollar volumes rose significantly due to higher energy usage and new client onboarding.

The most recent analyst rating on (CASS) stock is a Buy with a $47.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cass Information Systems stock, see the CASS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CASS is a Neutral.

Cass Information Systems has a stable financial base with zero debt and strong liquidity, but faces challenges in profitability and operational efficiency. Technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly bearish outlook, with the stock trading below key moving averages. Valuation metrics indicate a moderately valued stock with a reasonable dividend yield, making it attractive for income-focused investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, providing payment and information processing services. The company focuses on serving businesses with complex payment and information management needs, particularly in the transportation and facility sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 68,223

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $503.5M

