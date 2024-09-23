Caspin Resources Plans Major Securities Issue

Caspin Resources Ltd. (AU:CPN) has released an update.

Caspin Resources Limited has announced a proposal to issue a total of 33,000,000 new securities, comprising 1,000,000 unlisted options and 32,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares, with an anticipated issue date of September 30, 2024. This move, aimed at attracting investment, could signal a new growth phase for the company, offering an opportunity for traders and investors to participate in Caspin’s potential expansion.

