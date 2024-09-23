Caspin Resources Eyes Promising Tin Project Acquisition

Caspin Resources Ltd. (AU:CPN) has released an update.

Caspin Resources Ltd. has secured an option to acquire the Bygoo Tin Project in New South Wales, surrounding the historic Ardlethan tin mine. The project boasts substantial historical drilling results and represents an exciting opportunity for Caspin to expand and capitalize on the tin market, given tin’s growing global demand. Caspin’s management expresses optimism for the project’s potential, underpinned by strong investor support for their recent funding placement.

