Caspin Resources Announces New Securities Issue

Caspin Resources Limited has announced a new securities issue, including the issuance of 10 million ordinary fully paid shares and 10 million unlisted options with two different exercise prices and a two-year expiry. The proposed issue date is set for November 27, 2024. This move is poised to attract investors looking to capitalize on the growth potential of Caspin Resources.

