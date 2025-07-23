Caspian Sunrise Nears Completion of Asset Sale with $69.1 Million Received

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Caspian Sunrise ( (GB:CASP) ) has issued an update.

Caspian Sunrise PLC has announced the receipt of an additional $7 million from the sale of its shallow MJF and South Yelemes structures, bringing the total received to $69.1 million of the $88 million total consideration. The formal completion of the sale is anticipated by the end of August 2025, with the remaining $18.9 million to be paid over the next five years, aligning with obligations related to the MJF Historic Costs assessment.

Caspian Sunrise PLC operates in the energy sector, focusing on oil and gas exploration and production. The company is involved in developing and managing hydrocarbon resources, with a market focus on the Caspian region.

Average Trading Volume: 842,818

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £50.61M

