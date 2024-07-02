Caspian Sunrise Achieves Promising Oil Flows

Caspian Sunrise (GB:CASP) has released an update.

Caspian Sunrise PLC reports successful oil detection and flow from Well 155 in the BNG Contract Area, with production rates reaching up to 1,000 barrels per day. The company also announces the commencement of drilling at Well 815 and the nearing charter of the Caspian Explorer, which is set to embark on a drilling project led by a consortium. Overall, the BNG Contract Area’s production has increased to 2,500-2,600 barrels per day.

