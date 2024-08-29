Casio Computer Co. Q1 Profits Surge, Outlook Cautious

Casio Computer Co (JP:6952) has released an update.

Casio Computer Co. reports a 79.1% increase in profit attributable to owners for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024, with net sales rising to 65,217 million yen. The company saw a significant improvement in basic earnings per share, growing from 14.48 yen to 26.74 yen compared to the same period last year. Despite a positive quarter, Casio forecasts a decrease in profits for the first half of fiscal 2025, with no changes to its dividend forecast.

