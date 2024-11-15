CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Mixed Third-Quarter Performance in 2024

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) has released an update.

CASI Pharmaceuticals reported a 12% decrease in third-quarter revenue in 2024 compared to the previous year but saw a significant 96% increase from the previous quarter, reaching $7.8 million. The company is making strides in its strategic focus with the approval of a clinical trial in China for a key therapeutic and progress in the U.S. drug application process. However, CASI is facing challenges, including a net loss of $8.4 million and ongoing litigation against former employees.

