CASH Financial Group Plans Key Financial Meeting

CASH Financial Services Group (HK:0510) has released an update.

CASH Financial Services Group Limited has scheduled a Board meeting on August 23, 2024, to review and approve their interim financial results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2024. The Board will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. This announcement was made to keep shareholders informed and does not imply any endorsement from the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

