Cash Converters Reports Strong Revenue Growth

Cash Converters International Limited reports a robust 26% increase in revenue to $382.6 million for FY2024, fueled by strong Australian store operations, successful franchise acquisitions, and growth in loan books. Despite significant legislative changes impacting profits, the company’s gross loan book expanded by 6%, with notable performance in personal loan applications and retail transactions in Australia. The balance sheet remains solid with a continuous dividend payout, reflecting confidence in the resilience and growth prospects of the company’s international business.

