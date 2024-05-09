Cascades Inc. Sees Financial Improvement in Q1 2024

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) has released an update.

Cascades Inc. has reported a rebound in Q1 2024 with sales reaching $1,109 million and an operating income of $9 million, marking a significant improvement from previous quarters. Despite facing raw material and operational cost challenges, the company has shown progress, particularly in its Tissue Papers and Specialty Products segments. Looking ahead, Cascades Inc. anticipates stronger results in the second quarter and remains committed to improving profitability and productivity.

For further insights into TSE:CAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.