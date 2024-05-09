Casa Minerals’ Warrant Incentive Program Ends

Casa Minerals (TSE:CASA) has released an update.

Casa Minerals Inc., a company focusing on mineral property acquisition and development in Canada and the USA, has announced the expiration of its Warrant Incentive Program without any warrants being exercised. Share purchase warrants will now be exercisable until February 2025 at $0.10 per share. The company also highlighted its ownership interests in several mining properties, including the historic Congress gold mine in Arizona.

