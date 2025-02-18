Carysil Limited Completes Postal Ballot Notice Dispatch

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Carysil Limited ( (IN:CARYSIL) ) has shared an update.

Carysil Limited has announced the completion of the dispatch of its Postal Ballot Notice, as published in prominent newspapers like Mumbai Lakshadweep and Business Standard. This regulatory compliance underlines Carysil’s commitment to transparency and effective communication with its stakeholders, reinforcing its adherence to SEBI regulations.

YTD Price Performance: -23.78%

Average Trading Volume: 6,214

Current Market Cap: 16.55B INR

