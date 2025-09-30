Cartier Resources Launches Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Cartier Resources ( (TSE:ECR) ).

Cartier Resources Inc. has initiated a comprehensive metallurgical testwork program for its Cadillac Project, awarding the contract to Soutex. This program aims to define gold recovery rates and establish recovery data for previously untested deposits, supporting the development of an integrated process flowsheet. The initiative is expected to reduce costs, improve environmental impact, and enhance economic models, thereby strengthening the project’s technical foundation and unlocking shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ECR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ECR is a Underperform.

Cartier Resources faces substantial financial difficulties, with no revenue or profitability, which severely impacts its stock score. While technical indicators and recent corporate events show some promise, particularly in exploration efforts, the overall financial health remains a significant concern, limiting the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral properties. Its primary product is gold, and it is actively involved in the Cadillac Project, which aims to advance gold recovery processes.

Average Trading Volume: 339,866

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$81.77M

