Cartesian Therapeutics’ Descartes-08: A Promising Phase 3 Trial for Myasthenia Gravis

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. ((RNAC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Trial of Descartes-08 in Patients With Acetylcholine Receptor Antibody-Positive Generalized Myasthenia Gravis.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of Descartes-08, an investigational mRNA CAR T-cell therapy, in treating generalized myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder.

The intervention being tested is Descartes-08, an autologous mRNA CAR T-cell therapy designed to target B-Cell maturation antigen (BCMA) in patients with antibody-positive generalized myasthenia gravis. The purpose is to provide a new treatment option for this condition.

The study is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to receive either Descartes-08 or a placebo. It uses a crossover model and is conducted in a double-blind manner initially, transitioning to open-label in its second part. The primary goal is treatment-focused.

The study began on January 23, 2025, with primary completion expected within six months for Part 1 and an estimated total completion after eight months for Part 2. The latest update was submitted on October 17, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

This study update could influence Cartesian Therapeutics’ stock performance positively if results demonstrate significant efficacy and safety, potentially setting a new standard in treating myasthenia gravis. Investors may see this as a promising development in the biotech sector, especially given the competitive landscape of autoimmune therapies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue