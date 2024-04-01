Cartesian Therapeutics Bolsters Executive Team with Key Appointments

Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC) has issued an announcement.

Cartesian Therapeutics has solidified its leadership team with the appointments of Dr. Christopher Jewell as Chief Scientific Officer and Dr. Metin Kurtoglu as Chief Technology Officer, offering them substantial annual salaries with performance-based bonuses. Both executives have robust severance and non-competition agreements in place as part of their employment deals. They also benefit from stock options as a result of the company’s merger with Old Cartesian, positioning themselves with a vested interest in the company’s success in the dynamic biotech market.

