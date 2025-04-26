Carter’s Inc. Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Earnings

Carter’s Inc ( (CRI) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Carter’s Inc presented to its investors.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America specializing in apparel for babies and young children, operating under well-known brands such as Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh. The company recently reported its first quarter fiscal 2025 results, highlighting a decrease in net sales and earnings compared to the previous year.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Carter’s, Inc. reported net sales of $630 million, a decrease from $661 million in the same period of 2024. Diluted earnings per share also fell to $0.43 from $1.04 in the previous year. The company returned $29 million to shareholders through dividends during this period.

Key financial metrics showed a decline, with operating income dropping by 52.6% to $26.1 million and net income decreasing to $15.5 million. The company faced challenges from macroeconomic factors, including inflation and declining consumer confidence, which impacted demand. Despite these challenges, the U.S. Retail business met its sales and earnings plans, and there was strong demand in Canada and Mexico.

Carter’s, Inc. is currently undergoing a leadership transition with Douglas C. Palladini taking over as CEO. The company has suspended its forward guidance due to the transition and uncertainties related to tariffs. Looking ahead, the management emphasizes the potential for long-term growth, driven by strong brand assets and market distribution.

